Yum! Brands: KFC Strengthens Ongoing Support of Youth Employability

In celebration of International Youth Day, KFC today announces a partnership with Plan International to support youth in their pursuit of skills and work of their choosing - at KFC restaurants and beyond.

Plan International is working toward a world where all are equal. They partner with young people and their communities to provide resources and support to help youth overcome barriers and achieve their full potential. With a presence in 80+ countries, Plan International is one of the oldest and widest-reaching organizations that advances children's rights and equality for girls.

Nearly 75 percent of young people aged 15 to 24 in 92 countries lack the basic skills needed for employment, according to the Education Commission and UNICEF. KFC's partnership with Plan International will empower young people, especially girls and persons with disabilities, to pursue their professional dreams and goals through tailored training and resources. The partnership has four key objectives:

Providing pathways for young people to pursue decent work of their choosing

Supporting young people to develop market-driven, relevant skills

Fostering a work environment where youth can be authentically themselves

Promoting positive social norms about young people as economic actors and valuable contributors

"We are so proud to link arms with Plan International to help feed the potential of youth around the world," said Meredith Krones, Integrated Communications and Social Purpose Lead at KFC Global. "Working to address inequities and support individuals is one way KFC can make lasting impact in the communities we serve. Whether you choose to work at KFC or pursue a different passion, we know this work is building a brighter future for everyone involved."

To achieve its partnership objectives, KFC will contribute to Plan International's Skills & Work Fund, co-develop best practice guides on youth-friendly recruitment, training and retention, and welcome young people to its corporate offices to experience a day in the life of a KFC executive.

"Our partnership with KFC Global will create real opportunities for young people, especially young women and those with disabilities," said Shanna Marzilli, President and CEO at Plan International USA. "This is about more than just jobs; it's about helping young people who seem to have the odds stacked against them to build the skills and confidence they need to shape their own futures."

This work builds on KFC's existing efforts to support youth employability, including initiatives in Thailand and the UK. KFC Thailand's Bucket Search program unlocks opportunities for drop-out students through confidence-building and vocational exploration. These work and study opportunities are aimed at socially re-integrating youth in support of Thailand's zero dropout vision. Since 2023, Bucket Search has helped 130 school dropouts reintegrate into the education system.

KFC United Kingdom and Ireland's Hatch employability program focuses on opening doors to young people and unlocking the life-changing power of a first job. Through Hatch, 825 young people have increased access to growing skills and opportunities to promote confidence, resilience and aspiration while providing a viable pathway to sustainable employment.

