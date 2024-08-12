

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) is working on several new products, including an affordable version of Apple Vision headset, a newer version of Smart Glasses, and a second generation of Apple Vision Pro, according to Bloomberg News reporter Mark Gurman.



The Apple Vision Pro, introduced at last year's WWDC keynote, was one of the company's most highly anticipated products. However, demand for the $3,499 headset's declined quickly, primarily due to its high price.



In the latest edition of Power On newsletter, Gurman revealed that the company would launch a cheaper version of the mixed reality headset, potentially 'as early as next year'.



'What's the point? This category of devices has yet to capture the imagination of consumers, and it's hard to say when that will happen. If the cheaper model isn't less than $1,500, the Vision devices will probably remain niche products,' Gurman cautioned.



Regarding the smartglasses, the analyst said that it could be similar to Meta (META)'s Ray Ban glasses, and would draw power from an iPhone or a MacBook connected to it.



Earlier this year, Gurman reported that the 'idea of making true augmented reality glasses has been tabled due to technical challenges'.



