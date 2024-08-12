

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A recent article published in the Journal of Endodontics has revealed a significant correlation between tooth loss and a heightened risk of fatal heart disease.



This new research expands on previous studies that suggested a connection between the absence of teeth and an increased likelihood of heart and cardiovascular diseases (CVDs).



The study was carried out by an international consortium of experts from prestigious institutions such as the University of Maryland, the University of Belgrade, the University of Sharjah, and Case Western Reserve University. The researchers analyzed data from 12 previously published studies, which monitored oral health and CVD outcomes over periods ranging from three to 49 years.



The study findings indicated that individuals who had experienced substantial tooth loss, particularly the loss of most or all of their teeth, faced a 66% greater risk of dying from heart-related conditions compared to those who had lost only a few teeth or none at all.



The impact on risk was particularly pronounced in studies involving individuals with fewer than 10 remaining teeth, but even individuals who had lost approximately 22 or more teeth showed a heightened risk of mortality from CVD.



Anita Aminoshariae, a dental researcher and endodontist at Case Western Reserve University in Ohio, emphasized the significance of the findings, stating, 'Our findings clearly demonstrate that tooth loss is not merely a dental concern, but a significant indicator of mortality due to cardiovascular disease.'



While it's widely recognized that poor oral health is a risk factor for various heart conditions, with inadequate oral hygiene or tooth loss potentially allowing harmful pathogens to enter the bloodstream and cause inflammation, it's important to note that other factors, such as smoking, cholesterol levels, and blood pressure, also play crucial roles in determining the risk of heart disease.



It's worth mentioning that although the analysis of observational studies highlights correlations rather than direct causation, it suggests that improving oral health may help in reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.



