

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Researchers have made a significant breakthrough in the quest for a more effective treatment for type 1 diabetes, unveiling a revolutionary solution that experts are hailing as the closest alternative to a cure through drug therapy: 'smart' insulin.



This innovative form of insulin remains inactive within the body until it is needed, which could drastically change the way individuals with type 1 diabetes manage their condition.



Currently, those living with this chronic illness must administer synthetic insulin multiple times a day, up to ten injections, to keep their blood sugar levels stable. But patients may only need insulin once a week by using the smart insulin, experts believe.



The scientists behind the development of smart insulins have received significant financial backing, amounting to millions of pounds, to accelerate their research efforts. This funding comes from the Type 1 Diabetes Grand Challenge, a collaborative initiative that includes prominent organizations such as Diabetes UK, JDRF (Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation), and the Steve Morgan Foundation. The Grand Challenge is investing in six new research initiatives to transform the treatment landscape for type 1 diabetes.



Among the six projects being funded, four are specifically focused on developing glucose-responsive insulins (GRIs). These advanced insulins are designed to activate when blood glucose levels rise excessively, thereby preventing hyperglycemia, and to deactivate when levels drop too low, thus avoiding hypoglycemia.



The fifth initiative is dedicated to creating a novel insulin that is both ultrafast and short-acting, which could provide more precise control over blood sugar spikes. The sixth project is exploring an innovative approach that involves merging insulin with glucagon-a hormone that raises blood sugar levels-into a single formulation. This combination could help maintain stable blood glucose levels by effectively counteracting both high and low blood sugar levels.



Rachel Connor, the director of research partnerships at JDRF UK, expressed optimism about the potential impact of these projects. She stated, 'By imagining a world where insulins can respond to changing glucose levels in real-time, we hope these six projects will help to create that new reality, relieving people with type 1 of the relentless demands that living with this condition places on them today.'



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX