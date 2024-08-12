Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 12, 2024) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") announced today the resignation of Independent Board Director, Dr. Hyder A. Khoja.

"We would like to thank Dr. Khoja for his service on the Board since 2017 and wish him well in his future endeavors," expressed Kal Malhi, CEO of Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

The Board will begin a search for a new Independent Director and will notify the market when a replacement has been interviewed and selected.

