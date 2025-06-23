Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2025) - Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. (CSE: DOCT) (FSE: 7FM) (OTC Pink: DOCKF) ("Beyond Medical" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Financing") for aggregate gross proceeds of CAD $418,750. The Company has issued senior secured, non-interest-bearing convertible notes (the "Notes") in connection with this second and final tranche.

Terms of Notes

The Notes are convertible into common shares of the Company at the option of the holder at a conversion price of CAD $0.53 per share. The Notes have a 12-month term and do not bear interest.

If the Notes are not converted during the term, the Company will pay a 15% premium on the outstanding principal at maturity. The Notes will automatically convert into common shares in the event the 10-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's common shares exceeds CAD $1.06.

All securities issued under the Financing are subject to a statutory hold period in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Use of Proceeds

The net proceeds from the Financing will be used for general working capital and to support the Company's Ethereum-based attestation business. This includes potential acquisition of additional ETH to power Beyond Medical's blockchain attestation platform for securing medical records, compliance documentation, and other verifiable healthcare data using smart contracts and decentralized infrastructure.

Continued Marketing Services

The Company is pleased to announce the continuation of its investor relations and marketing engagement with Fairfax Partners Inc. for an additional term totaling CAD $85,000 over the next three months. Fairfax will continue to provide strategic capital markets support, digital media execution, and shareholder communications. Fairfax Partners Inc. is located at Suite 306, 1238 Seymour St., Vancouver, B.C., V6B 6J3, and can be contacted via email at connect@fairfaxpartners.ca. The promotional activities under this engagement may include distribution through digital media platforms and online investor awareness channels. Fairfax remains at arm's length to the Company and, to the best of the Company's knowledge, does not hold any securities of Beyond Medical Technologies as of the date of this release.

About Beyond Medical Technologies Inc.

Beyond Medical Technologies Inc. is a technology company leveraging blockchain infrastructure to build secure, verifiable data infrastructure that serves the public good, including but not limited to healthcare, regulatory compliance, supply chain management, financial services, education, and more.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). The forward-looking statements herein are made as of the date of this press release only, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budgets", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "projects", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These forward-looking statements include, among other things" statements relating to: the anticipated use of proceeds, the Company's operational milestones, the role of Ethereum in healthcare, and the expected impact of the Financing on the Company's business strategy. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions of management, including, without limitation, that the Company will use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated. Additionally, forward-looking statements involve a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future plans, intentions, activities, results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, without limitation: that the Company will not use the proceeds of the Financing as currently anticipated, that the Company will not derive the expected benefits from the Financing, market volatility, the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities, and political, legal and regulatory risks generally.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives make any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, sufficiency or completeness of the information in this press release. Neither the Company nor any of its representatives shall have any liability whatsoever, under contract, tort, trust or otherwise, to you or any person resulting from the use of the information in this press release by you or any of your representatives or for omissions from the information in this press release.

