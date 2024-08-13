

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Unemployment from the UK and economic sentiment from Germany are the top economic news due on Tuesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics is scheduled to publish UK unemployment data. The jobless rate is forecast to rise to 4.5 percent in the three months to June from 4.4 percent in the preceding period.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases final inflation figures for July. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to ease to 2.8 percent, as initially estimated, from 3.4 percent in June.



At 5.00 am ET, Germany's economic sentiment survey results are due. The ZEW economic confidence index is forecast to fall to 38.0 in August from 41.8 in the previous month.



