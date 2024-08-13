

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German meal kit company HelloFresh SE (HLFFF, HFG.F) reported that its adjusted EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization for the second-quarter declined 23.7% to 146.4 million euros from 191.9 million euros in the prior year.



But quarterly revenue rose 1.7% year-over-year to 1.95 billion euros, while it was up 0.9% on a constant currency basis. Revenue growth was driven by continued year-over-year average order value or AOV expansion by 4.7% on a constant currency basis, with both segments contributing strongly.



The average order value increase was partly offset by a modest y-o-y decrease in overall order volume for the Group, in line with previous quarters.



