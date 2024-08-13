

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Witan Investment Trust PLC (WTAN.L) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 163.08 million pounds for the first half, higher than 124.41 million pounds in the same period a year ago, primarily due to higher gains on investments.



Net profit increased to 162.08 million pounds or 26.43p per share from 123.22 million or 18.51p per share last year.



Total income grew to 174.98 million pounds from 135.51 million pounds in the previous year.



Gains on investments rose to 150.96 million pounds from 111.4 million pounds a year ago, while investment income declined to 23.26 million pounds from 24.38 million pounds.



Net asset value per share grew to 282.6p from 257.6p as on December 31, 2023.



A second interim dividend of 1.75 pence per share, up from 1.45 pence per share last year, will be paid on September 13, with an ex-dividend date of August 22.



Additionally, the company said it will be seeking shareholders' approval in the coming weeks for the proposed combination with Alliance Trust, to form Alliance Witan PLC with net assets of about 5 billion pounds.



