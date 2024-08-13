Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.08.2024
InnoCan Q2-Zahlen: Umsatz fast verdreifacht und erstmals Nettogewinn!
WKN: A3DHQU | ISIN: EE3100073438
Lang & Schwarz
13.08.24
11:07 Uhr
4,205 Euro
+0,165
+4,08 %
13.08.2024 07:06 Uhr
TextMagic AS 2024 6 months consolidated unaudited interim report

In the first half year of 2024, the TextMagic Group's operating profit increased by 28% to €1,139 thousand compared to the same period in 2023 (H1 2023: €887 thousand). The net profit amounted to €1,287 (H1 2023: €757 thousand). The Group's day-to-day operations will continue along the roadmap set at the end of 2023, with the main objective of developing and expanding the Textmagic platform and restoring the growth rate.

TextMagic Group has assessed the evolving regulatory environment, market trends, competitive landscape and customer needs in order to develop strategic growth plans. To achieve sustainable growth, we are committed to continued investment in software development, which is why we have expanded our product development teams.

As of June 30, 2024, the team consisted of 91 individuals (111 as of June 30, 2023), of whom 48 (27 as of June 30, 2023) were part of the Textmagic platform development team. The Voog.com platform development team comprises 6 members as of the end of June 2024 (3 as of June 30, 2023). In addition to this core team, the group also includes a marketing department, user support, a finance team, and management.

In today's competitive market, it is increasingly challenging to drive growth with SMS-only product offerings. To enhance the appeal of our Textmagic platform to new audiences, we have identified the need to extend the value proposition of the product in 2024.

In March 2024, a BYOC (Bring Your Own CPaaS) solution was launched for high-volume customers who prefer the convenience of the Textmagic platform but wish to remain with their current communications provider.

Textmagic platforms's communication channel functionality (Chat AI), checklists, as well as user and task management have been enhanced. Additional communication channels (Email, Messenger, Live Chat, WhatsApp) and functionalities (Tickets, Deals, CRM) are in development. The added functionalities, along with the projects under development will provide an opportunity to increase the value proposition and customer base of the product in the future.

Group unaudited key figures of 2024 6 months

H1 2024H1 2023Change
Revenue €7.81 M €6.78 M +15 %
EBITDA €3.15 M €2.64 M +19 %
Operating profit €1.14 M €0.89 M +28 %

Textmagic SMS platform's sales results

H1 2024H1 2023Change
Unaudited revenue (thousand) €7,490 €6,719 +11 %
Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 128,365 136,409 -6 %
Active users* 23,499 32,611 -28 %
Average revenue per user (ARPU, 6 months)** €319 €206 +55 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

Textmagic platform's revenue distribution is similar to last year, with minor variations across major regions. The US and Canadian markets collectively represent the majority of revenues at 65% (H1 2023: 67%). The UK market has grown to account for 24% (H1 2023: 22%). The Australian market has remained consistent at 6% of sales, while the European Union accounts for 3%. All other regions contribute the remaining 2% of sales in both periods.

TextMagic AS's consolidated unaudited interim report for the 6 months of 2024 is attached to the release in PDF format.

Additional information:
Getter Grünmann
TextMagic AS, CFO
investor@textmagic.biz
https://investor.textmagic.com/

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS OF 2024

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of euros)30.06.202431.12.202330.06.202331.12.2022
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment 102 105 172 191
Intangible assets and goodwill 32,963 32,854 54,496 51,944
Total non-current assets33,06532,95954,66852,135
Current assets
Trade and other receivables 90 24 24 1
Prepayments 200 231 157 130
Financial Investments 3,500 2,500 0 0
Cash and cash equivalents 4,229 3,900 5,608 9,145
Total current assets8,0196,6555,7899,276
TOTAL ASSETS41,08439,61460,45761,411
Liabilities
Current tax liabilities 411 232 196 102
Trade and other payables 882 791 875 988
Debts to shareholders 0 0 0 2,550
Contract liabilities 1,668 1,659 1,737 1,546
Other provisions 679 1,117 914 739
Total current liabilities3,6403,7993,7225,925
Total liabilities3,6403,7993,7225,925
Equity
Share capital 33,575 850 850 850
Share premium 141 51,242 51,242 51,242
Reserve capital 85 85 85 0
Other reserve 2,360 2,035 1,659 1,651
Foreign currency translation reserve (13) (21) (21) (41)
Retained earnings 1,296 (18,376) 2,920 1,784
Equity attributable to owners of the parent37,44435,81556,73555,486
Total equity37,44435,81556,73555,486
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES41,08439,61460,45761,411

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros)01.01.2024-30.06.202401.01.2023-30.06.2023
Revenue 7,809 6,779
Other income 70 40
Goods, raw materials and services (2,396) (2,285)
Other operating expenses (1,050) (851)
Work performed by the entity and capitalized 2,083 1,084
Employee expenses (3,346) (1,992)
Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets (2,010) (1,757)
Other expenses (21) (131)
Operating profit (loss)1,139887
Discontinued Operations 0 (181)
Financial Income 152 56
Profit (loss) before tax1,291762
Income tax (4) (5)
Profit (loss) for the period1,287757


Other comprehensive income

Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Foreign currency translation differences 8 20
Other comprehensive income for the period, net of tax1,29520
Total comprehensive income for the period1,295777

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousand euros)01.01.2024 - 30.06.202401.01.2023 - 30.06.2023
Cash flows from operating activities
Profit (loss) for the period - continuing operations1,287938
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization 2,010 1,757
Financial Income (152) (56)
Other adjustments 169 211
Total adjustments2,0271,912
Changes in trade and other receivables (66) (25)
Changes in contract liabilities 9 (18)
Changes in prepayments 34 (27)
Changes in trade and other payables (167) 325
Net cash from operating activities - continuing operations 3,1243,105
Net cash from operating activities - discontinued operations 0 (413)
Net cash from operating activities 3,1242,692

 Cash flows from investing activities
Net cash flows from business combinations 0 (1,100)
Interest received 152 56
Fixed-term deposits (1,000) 0
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (30) (12)
Development expenditure (1,925) (783)
Net cash used in investing activities - continuing operations(2,803)(1,839)
Net cash used in investing activities - discontinued operations 0 (1,859)
Net cash used in investing activities(2,803)(3,698)

 Cash flows from financing activities
Payouts to shareholders 0 (2,550)
Net cash from financing activities - continuing operations0(2,550)
Net cash from financing activities - discontinued operations 0 0
Net cash from financing activities 0(2,550)
TOTAL CASH FLOWS321(3,556)
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 3,900 9,145
Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held 8 19
Cash and cash equivalents at the end4,2295,608

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

(in thousands of euros)Total equity attributable to owners of TextMagic AS
Share CapitalShare premiumReserve capitalOther reserveForeign currency translation reserveRetained earningsTotal equity
Balance at December 31, 202285051,24201,651(41)1,78455,486
Profit (loss) for the period 0 0 0 0 0 757757
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 20 020
Other changes in equity 0 0 85 8 0 379 472
Balance at June 30, 202385051,242851,659(21)2,92056,735
Profit (loss) for the period 0 0 0 0 0 (21,414)(21,414)
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 0 00
Other changes in equity 0 0 0 376 0 118 494
Balance at December 31, 202385051,242852,035(21)(18,376)35,815
Profit (loss) for the period 0 0 0 0 0 1,2871,287
Other comprehensive income 0 0 0 0 8 08
Coverage of losses 0 (18,376) 0 0 0 18,3760
Other changes in equity 32,725 (32,725) 0 325 0 9 334
Balance at June 30, 202433,575141852,360(13)1,29637,444

