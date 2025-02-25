TextMagic AS 2024 12 months consolidated unaudited interim report

In 2024, TextMagic Group's revenue amounted to €15,175 thousand, increasing by €205 thousand compared to 2023 (2023: €14,970 thousand). The operating profit amounted to €1,803 thousand (2023: €2,562 thousand), and the EBITDA figure was €6,145 thousand (2023: €6,232 thousand).

TextMagic Group has considered changing regulations, market dynamics, competitive offerings, and customer needs in shaping its growth strategies. To ensure sustainable growth, we continue to invest in software development and have temporarily expanded our product development teams to accelerate progress and bring new solutions to market faster while maintaining a competitive edge. The expansion of Textmagic's product development team began in 2023 to increase development capacity and was completed in 2024, allowing for the implementation of significant updates.

In 2024, we launched a solution designed for high-volume messaging customers who want to benefit from the convenience of the Textmagic platform while continuing to use their existing telecommunications provider. Additionally, we extended the platform's communication channels, as well as user and workflow management capabilities. We also improved the verification process for U.S. customers to accelerate campaign registration in compliance with regulatory requirements. In the first quarter of 2025, email and campaign management functionality will be introduced. These new features will help improve the product's value proposition and expand its customer base.

Group unaudited key figures of 2024

2024 2023 Change Revenue €15.18 M €14.97 M +1 % EBITDA €6.15 M €6.23 M -1 % Operating profit €1.80 M €2.56 M -30 %

The Group's operating profit for 2024 decreased compared to the prior year, primarily due to higher amortization of intangible assets, resulting from increased capitalized development costs. In addition the increase in staff and operating expenses also had an impact. The EBITDA figure, which eliminates the effect of amortization, decreased by 1%. The EBITDA margin was 41% (2023: 42%), confirming the continued strong cash flow generation of the business.

Textmagic SMS platform's sales results

2024 2023 Change Unaudited revenue (thousand) €14,533 €14,580 0 % Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 252,784 264,908 -5 % Active users* 26,431 35,410 -25 % Average revenue per user (ARPU, 12 months)** €549 €412 +33 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

The revenue distribution of the TextMagic platform is similar to the prior year, with the key markets - the USA, Canada, and the United Kingdom - continuing to account for nearly 90% of total revenue. The U.S. and Canadian markets together accounted for 64% of total revenue (2023: 67%). The share of revenue from the United Kingdom increased to 24% (2023: 22%). The Australian market accounted for 6% of revenue (2023: 5%), while the European Union's share remained at 3% (2023: 3%). All other regions collectively made up the remaining 3% of revenue (2023: 3%).

Key objectives of the Group for 2025

In 2025, the Group will focus primarily on marketing the Textmagic platform's extended functionality and expanding its customer base to regain growth that has slowed in recent years. A key focus will be on maximizing customer satisfaction and attracting new customers to support sustainable growth.

In the coming period, the development team will be optimized and costs reduced as the rapid development phase has come to an end and the focus shifts to cost efficiency. The development team was reduced in the first quarter of 2025.

The goal is to increase both sales and profits by providing businesses with reliable and powerful solutions for fast, convenient and effective marketing and customer communication.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/

CONSOLIDATED UNAUDITED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 12 MONTHS OF 2024

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

(in thousands of euros) 31.12.2024 30.06.2024 31.12.2023 30.06.2023 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 581 102 105 172 Intangible assets and goodwill 32,972 32,921 32,854 54,496 Total non-current assets 33,553 33,023 32,959 54,668 Current assets Trade and other receivables 22 90 24 24 Prepayments 165 200 231 157 Financial Investments 0 3,500 2,500 0 Cash and cash equivalents 3,432 4,229 3,900 5,608 Total current assets 3,619 8,019 6,655 5,789 TOTAL ASSETS 37,172 41,042 39,614 60,457 Current Liabilities Current tax liabilities 270 411 232 196 Trade and other payables 913 882 791 875 Lease liabilities 107 0 0 0 Contract liabilities 1,669 1,668 1,659 1,737 Other provisions 384 679 1,117 914 Total current liabilities 3,343 3,640 3,799 3,722 Long-Term Liabilities Lease liabilities 309 0 0 0 Total long-term liabilities 309 0 0 0 Total liabilities 3,652 3,640 3,799 3,722 Equity Share capital 850 33,575 850 850 Share premium 141 141 51,242 51,242 Reserve capital 85 85 85 85 Voluntary reserve 27,710 0 0 0 Other reserve 2,696 2,360 2,035 1,659 Foreign currency translation reserve (35) (13) (21) (21) Retained earnings 2,073 1,254 (18,376) 2,920 Equity attributable to owners of the parent 33,520 37,402 35,815 56,735 Total equity 33,520 37,402 35,815 56,735 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 37,172 41,042 39,614 60,457

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands of euros) 01.01.2024-31.12.2024 01.07.2024-31.12.2024 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 01.07.2023-31.12.2023 Revenue 15,175 7,366 14,970 8,192 Other income 175 116 93 53 Goods, raw materials and services (4,764) (2,368) (4,786) (2,502) Other operating expenses (1,887) (837) (1,715) (864) Work performed by the entity and capitalized 4,327 2,244 2,651 1,567 Employee expenses (6,871) (3,525) (4,801) (2,809) Depreciation, amortization and impairment of non-current assets (4,342) (2,290) (3,670) (1,913) Other expenses (10) 0 (180) (49) Operating profit (loss) 1,803 706 2,562 1,675 Discontinued Operations 0 0 (23,392) (23,211) Financial Income 258 106 183 127 Profit (loss) before tax 2,061 812 (20,647) (21,409) Income tax (8) (4) (10) (5) Profit (loss) for the period 2,053 808 (20,657) (21,414)



Other comprehensive income



Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Foreign currency translation differences (14) (22) 20 0 Other comprehensive income for the period (14) (22) 20 0 Total comprehensive income for the period 2,039 786 (20,637) (21,414)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousand euros) 01.01.2024-31.12.2024 01.07.2024-31.12.2024 01.01.2023-31.12.2023 01.07.2023-31.12.2023 Cash flows from operating activities Profit (loss) for the period - continuing operations 2,053 808 2,735 1,797 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 4,342 2,290 3,670 1,913 Financial Income (258) (106) (183) (127) Other adjustments 318 149 489 278 Total adjustments 4,402 2,333 3,976 2,064 Changes in trade and other receivables 2 68 (25) 0 Changes in contract liabilities 10 1 (96) (78) Changes in prepayments 66 32 (102) (75) Changes in trade and other payables (573) (406) 519 194 Cash flows from operating activities - continuing operations 5,960 2,836 7,007 3,902 Cash flows from operating activities - discontinued operations 0 0 (882) (469) Cash flows from operating activities 5,960 2,836 6,125 3,433



Cash flows from investing activities Net cash flows from business combinations 0 0 (1,100) 0 Interest received 258 106 183 127 Fixed-term deposits 2,500 3,500 (2,500) (2,500) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (140) (110) (16) (4) Development expenditure (3,962) (2,037) (2,278) (1,495) Cash flows from investing activities - continuing operations (1,344) 1,459 (5,711) (3,872) Cash flows from investing activities - discontinued operations 0 0 (3,129) (1,270) Cash flows from investing activities (1,344) 1,459 (8,840) (5,142)



Cash flows from financing activities Repayment of lease liabilities (55) (55) 0 0 Payouts to shareholders (5,015) (5,015) (2,550) 0 Cash flows from financing activities - continuing operations (5,070) (5,070) (2,550) 0 Cash flows from financing activities - discontinued operations 0 0 0 0 Cash flows from financing activities (5,070) (5,070) (2,550) 0 TOTAL CASH FLOWS (454) (775) (5,265) (1,709) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning 3,900 4,229 9 145 5,608 Effect of movements in exchange rates on cash held (14) (22) 20 1 Cash and cash equivalents at the end 3,432 3,432 3,900 3,900

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY