

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Sea Limited (SE) reported second quarter total net income of $79.9 million, compared to $331.0 million, a year ago. Earnings per share was $0.14 compared to $0.54. Total adjusted EBITDA was $448.5 million, compared to $510.0 million. Total revenue was $3.8 billion, up 23.0% year-on-year.



'With the strong results delivered in the first half and our outlook for the rest of the year, we expect that Shopee will become adjusted EBITDA positive from the third quarter,' said Forrest Li, Sea's CEO.



