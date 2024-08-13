

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Five major powers have issued an appeal to Iran calling on it to stand down its ongoing threats of a military attack against Israel.



A joint statement from the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy said the leaders of these nations discussed the serious consequences for regional security should such an attack takes place.



The leaders endorsed the joint call from U.S. President Joe Biden, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, and Qatar Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to renew talks later this week with an aim of concluding a ceasefire and hostage release deal in Gaza as soon as possible, and stressed there is no further time to lose.



'All parties must live up to their responsibilities. In addition, unfettered delivery and distribution of aid is needed. We expressed our support for the defense of Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iran-backed terrorist groups,' the statement says.



At a news teleconference Monday, White House National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said, 'we have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks,' which, according to him, could take place this week.



'We're continuing to watch it very, very closely, and it is difficult to ascertain at this particular time, if there is an attack by Iran and/or its proxies, what that could look like. But we have to be prepared for what could be a significant set of attacks, which is why, again, we have increased our force posture and capabilities in the region even in just the last few days,' he told reporters.



After a phone call with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant Sunday, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the Pentagon to dispatch ballistic missile submarine USS Georgia to the Central Command region.



He also ordered that US aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln, which is equipped with stealth F-35C Lightning combat jets, to sail more quickly to the Middle East as tensions mount in the region following high-profile assassinations blamed on Israel and the threat of retaliation by Iran and pro-Iranian militant outfits.



