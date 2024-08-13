United States Antimony Corp.: United States Antimony Corporation Announces New Critical Minerals Exploration Play in Ontario, Canada

"The Critical Minerals and ZEO Company"

THOMPSON FALLS, MT / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / United States Antimony Corporation ("USAC", or the "Company"), (NYSE:UAMY) announced today the execution of a definitive agreement to acquire a 100% ownership interest (subject to a 2.5% net smelter royalty) in ninety-seven (97) mining claims and three (3) mining leases located in the Sudbury District of Ontario, Canada. The property covering approximately 1,741 hectares (4,300 acres or 6.7 square miles) is located on Provincial lands in Ontario, Canada. Previous work on the property has concentrated on showings of high-grade cobalt, nickel, copper, bismuth with minor silver and gold values. Cobalt, nickel, and bismuth are included on the USGS "Critical Minerals" list. The recently announced Canadian government billion-dollar plan to boost Canada's critical minerals sector is focused on six particular materials. Three of the six are cobalt, nickel, and copper.

The property is accessible by a provincial highway and numerous logging roads. The mainline Canadian Pacific Railroad, with sidings and loadouts, is within a few miles of the claim boundary. The property is located within ten (10) miles of the north rim of the Sudbury Basin, which is Canada's premier mining district, with several modern mining complexes which include open pit and underground mines, flotation mills, smelters, and refineries. Some of these operations have shown continuous production dating back to the late 1880's. Other companies in the area of interest include North America's largest producer of nickel and cobalt as well as Canada's largest copper producer. Our new leases are located in an area adjacent to significant existing infrastructure and ongoing activity from other companies in a community that understands the importance of mining.

Commenting on the new mining leases acquired by the Company today, Mr. Joe Bardswich, Director and Co-CEO, stated "This area has intrigued me since I was a kid back in high school when I prospected and staked claims on parts of this property with my father. For many years, John Brady, a very successful Sudbury based prospector, has persevered, prospecting each summer and assembling a land package that now justifies the use of modern day exploration techniques. Our goal is to begin with a geophysics and a geological/structural/petrographic study to enable future development with plans for a comprehensive drilling program. We are fortunate to be in a position with in-house knowledge and experience to take advantage of this opportunity. We are excited to now say that USAC has within its possession and control, four different critical mineral ores - cobalt, nickel, bismuth, and antimony."

United States Antimony Corporation and its subsidiaries in the U.S. and Mexico ("USAC", the "Company", "Our", "Us", or "We") sell processed antimony, zeolite, and precious metals products in the U.S. and Canada. The Company processes antimony ore primarily into antimony oxide, antimony metal, and antimony trisulfide. Our antimony oxide is used to form a flame-retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings and paper, as a color fastener in paint, and as a phosphorescent agent in fluorescent light bulbs. Our antimony metal is used in bearings, storage batteries, and ordnance. Our antimony trisulfide is used as a primer in ammunition. In its operations in Idaho, the Company mines and processes zeolite, a group of industrial minerals used in soil amendment and fertilizer, water filtration, sewage treatment, nuclear waste and other environmental cleanup, odor control, gas separation, animal nutrition, and other miscellaneous applications. We recover certain amounts of precious metals, primarily gold and silver, at our plant in Montana from antimony concentrates.?

Readers should note that, in addition to the historical information contained herein, this press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of, and intended to be covered by, the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company including matters related to the Company's operations, pending contracts and future revenues, financial performance, and profitability, ability to execute on its increased production and installation schedules for planned capital expenditures, and the size of forecasted deposits. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties. In addition, other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the Company's most recent filings, including Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "pro forma" and other similar words and expressions. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Because forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions and uncertainties, actual results or future events could differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

