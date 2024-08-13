TRU Precious Metals Corp.: TRU Concludes Normal Course Issuer Bid

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF)(FSE:706) ("TRU" or the "Company") today announced that, effective immediately, it has terminated the normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") first announced on December 7, 2023. The purpose of the NCIB was to purchase and cancel up to 9,668,743 common shares of the Company ("Shares'), representing up to 10% of the Company's outstanding Public Float (as defined in TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") Policy 1.1 - Interpretation) as at the date thereof.

The NCIB commenced on December 11, 2023 and was set to conclude one year later on December 10, 2024, or earlier if the maximum number of Shares sought in the NCIB had been repurchased, or if the Company deemed it appropriate to conclude the NCIB before the specified end date.

The share purchases were completed by way of open market purchases through the facilities of the TSXV and other exchanges, and TRU paid the market price of the Shares at the time of acquisition. The NCIB was subject to a maximum aggregate purchase price of any Shares repurchased under the NCIB of $150,000 plus brokerage commissions, as well as the maximum price per Share repurchased under the NCIB of $0.04.

As of August 12, 2024, 4,934,000 Shares have been repurchased representing approximately 3% of the outstanding shares at the time of the commencement of the NCIB. The Shares were repurchased at an average price of $0.029. All repurchased shares will be cancelled.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU (TSXV:TRU)(OTCQB:TRUIF)(FSE:706) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2, including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. The Golden Rose Project is currently optioned-out to TSX-listed Eldorado Gold Corporation.

TRU is approximately 36%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program and the Federal Government for its critical mineral assistance funding for the exploration activities at Golden Rose.

