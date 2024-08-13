IonQ delivers the heart of its quantum computer the ion trap to QuantumBasel

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a leader in the quantum computing industry, today announced the delivery of its innovative ion trap to its European quantum data center in QuantumBasel. The delivery marks an important milestone in the manufacturing of the company's most powerful and scalable system IonQ Forte Enterprise which will scale to 35 algorithmic qubits (AQ) and be capable of considering more than 34 billion different possibilities simultaneously.

Photo of ion trap (Image courtesy of IonQ)

European businesses, government agencies, and research institutes will benefit from enterprise-grade direct access to IonQ's systems when developing novel applications for highly complex problems in fields like AI, finance, and chemistry. IonQ specialists working out of the company's Basel, Switzerland headquarters will be onsite to receive the trap and continue the build and commissioning of the system.

"Today's delivery of our first overseas ion trap marks a critical step in our partnership with QuantumBasel, and our commitment to building best-in-class quantum computers that meet the requirements of performance, scalability, and enterprise-grade solutions," said Peter Chapman, President and CEO of IonQ. "This achievement brings us one step closer to providing direct access to IonQ's high-performance systems to organizations across Europe."

Announced last year, the partnership between IonQ and QuantumBasel leverages the strengths of both organizations to drive innovation in quantum technology. As part of this collaboration, QuantumBasel will offer uptownBasel an international center near Basel that houses enterprises, research institutes, startups, and universities direct access to the AQ 35 Forte Enterprise system. IonQ will also deliver a future AQ 64 system through this partnership.

"The arrival of IonQ's ion trap and the progress the teams have made to construct our first quantum system is a testament to the strong partnership between IonQ and QuantumBasel," said Damir Bogdan, CEO of QuantumBasel. "We are excited about the potential this technology brings to our commercial and research endeavors."

"IonQ's quantum computer on the Swiss Schorenareal in Arlesheim is an important investment in the future," said Dr. Thomas Staehelin, investor, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of uptownBasel Corp. "We look forward to the innovative developments that will emerge from this collaboration."

While other quantum hardware developers use "synthetic" quantum bits (qubits) to form the basis of their quantum systems, IonQ's systems are built around naturally occurring qubits: individual atoms. These atoms are turned into ions and 'trapped' in 3D space where lasers do everything from initial preparation of atoms to final readout to deliver accurate results. The speed, accuracy, and scalability of IonQ's trapped ion systems make them an ideal platform for both research and enterprise applications.

To learn more about IonQ and its latest system news and business developments, visit https://ionq.com/.

