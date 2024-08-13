

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Biotechnology company Anteris Technologies Ltd. (AVR) said Tuesday it has submitted a confidential draft registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission by its affiliate, Anteris Technologies Global Corp., relating to the proposed U.S. initial public offering by Anteris Global of its shares of common stock.



The number of shares of common stock to be offered and the price range for the offering have not been determined. The offering is expected to occur after the SEC completes its review process, subject to market and other conditions.



