

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Starbucks (SBUX) announced that Brian Niccol has been appointed chairman and chief executive officer. He will start in his new role on September 9, 2024. Chief financial officer, Rachel Ruggeri, will serve as interim CEO until that time. Niccol currently serves as Chairman and CEO of Chipotle. Niccol also serves on the board of Walmart Inc.



Starbucks said Laxman Narasimhan is stepping down from his role as CEO and as a member of the board with immediate effect.



Mellody Hobson, Starbucks board chair, will become lead independent director.



Shares of Starbucks are up 14% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.



