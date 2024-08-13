

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Ukraine's military chief has claimed its troops have taken control of dozens of Russian villages spread across 1,000 sq. km in the south-west.



Oleksandr Syrskyi said Ukraine continued to 'conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region' a week after its troops made surprise cross-border attack.



Russian President Vladimir Putin convened an emergency meeting and ordered his forces to 'to kick the enemy out of our territory'.



A dozen civilians were killed in the attack, Kursk's Acting Governor Alexei Smirnov reportedly told Putin.



Smirnov said thousands of residents had been evacuated from the region to evade missile attacks.



The Ukrainian forces have made major inroads into the Russian territory, advancing 12 kilometers long and across 40 kilometers wide stretch of the border, according to him.



It is considered as Kiev's biggest counter-attack since Russia invaded Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.



Meanwhile, the International Atomic Energy Agency said it had inspected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, which came under attack on Sunday.



Both sides blamed each other for the shelling targeting one of the biggest nuclear plants in Europe, which has been controlled by the Russians.



