KeyBank Supports ProsperityME's Mission To Empower Maine's Refugee and Immigrant Communities To Invest in Themselves

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / ProsperityME, located in Portland and Lewiston Maine, has received a $15,000 grant from KeyBank Foundation to support its mission of empowering members of Maine's refugee and immigrant communities through financial education and counseling. Founded by Claude Rwaganje, an immigrant from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, ProsperityME aims to empower the "new Mainer" community to invest in themselves in order to build financial stability, careers, businesses, and wealth. Services include financial education and counseling, workforce development programs, business support services, Individual Development Accounts (IDA) for savings, scholarship opportunities and housing support. ProsperityME's programs are available to low-income individuals of any nationality.

"We are grateful to KeyBank for its partnership in helping new Mainers invest in their future. We know that newcomers cannot succeed without a supportive community of donors, financial institutions, and employers who understand that by supporting immigrants, we are growing the economy of Maine," said ProsperityME Founder and Executive Director Claude Rwaganje. Specifically, KeyBank's funding will help provide financial literacy and education programs, including Basic Money Management and Saving to Build Wealth, which teaches ProsperityME clients about the U.S. financial system, budgeting, and saving.

"The core of KeyBank's existence as a community bank is our commitment to equipping individuals, families and businesses with financial services, guidance and confidence they need to be successful, contributing members of our community," said KeyBank Market President Tony DiSotto. "We are proud to support ProsperityME in their efforts to empower our newest neighbors with essential financial skills and education in a supportive environment to help them thrive personally and professionally in Maine."

Formed in 2008, ProsperityME has offered over 300 courses and workshops and help more than 10,000 newcomers and low-income families to build a better future. This number includes financial and college planning sessions for thousands of individuals, and hundreds of families who have received housing assistance. Their clients come from over twenty countries, the majority from Angola, Burundi, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Iraq, Rwanda, Somalia, and Sudan. With the foreign-born population in Maine increasing annually, ProsperityME anticipates serving 4,000 immigrants residing in the Greater Portland and Lewiston areas this year. Through their programs, clients are empowered to open bank accounts, get hired for work, and start saving for their future. ProsperityME also helps their clients secure stable housing, start new businesses, and achieve their higher education goals. For more information on ProsperityME visit https://prosperityme.org/.

KeyBank Foundation grants are part of a $40 billion commitment for lending and investments across Key's national footprint established in 2017 and supporting affordable housing and community development projects, home, and small business lending in low- and-moderate income communities, and philanthropic efforts targeted toward education, workforce development, and safe, vital neighborhoods. For more information on KeyBank Foundation KeyBank Foundation | KeyBank

