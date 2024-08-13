Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
13.08.2024 16:26 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Whole Foods Market Foundation: Whole Planet Foundation: Margaret's Story

Whole Foods Market Foundation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 13, 2024 / Margaret is a microcredit client of Whole Planet Foundation's microfinance partner, Village Enterprise, in Uganda who grew her business in order to build a better life for her family by feeding her kids and sending them to school. Hear from her granddaughter, Anne, about her Tata Margaret's journey and how her hard work helped Anne and her mother have a brighter future.

About Whole Foods Market Foundation

Whole Foods Market Foundation works to nourish people and the planet by helping to advance healthy food access, nutrition and economic opportunities in local and global communities. The registered 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, based in Austin, Texas, encompasses the projects of Whole Cities, Whole Kids and Whole Planet. For more information on the Foundation's work, visit wholefoodsmarketfoundation.org. For ongoing news and updates, follow Whole Foods Market Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) or LinkedIn.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whole Foods Market Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whole Foods Market Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whole-foods-market-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whole Foods Market Foundation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
