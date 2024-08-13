

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Two U.S. ports in the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System have won the Robert J. Lewis Pacesetter Award for increases in international cargo tonnage shipped through their ports during the 2023 navigation season.



The U.S. Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation announced that the winners of the Award for 2023 are the Illinois International Port District (Chicago, Illinois.) and the Port of Green Bay (Wisconsin).



'Great Lakes ports play a key role in moving goods through our nation's supply chains and lowering costs for consumers, as I recently saw firsthand with visits to ports in Menominee, Manitowoc, and Milwaukee,' said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



More than 241,000 jobs and $35 billion in economic activity are supported annually by movement of various cargoes on the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Seaway System.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX