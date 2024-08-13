VERVE GROUP

Verve's AI-driven, privacy-first advertising solutions are gaining good traction and market share is increasing, with a 33% uplift in the number of larger software clients and 24% more ad impressions served in Q224. Management has issued new full year guidance indicating year-on-year revenue growth of between 24% and 30%, earning an adjusted EBITDA margin of over 30%, reflecting the leverage on a lower fixed cost base. We have adjusted our forecasts accordingly. The acquisition of Jun Group will be included from August 2024. Full H124 figures will be released on 29 August at Verve's scheduled capital markets day (CMD) in Stockholm.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...