

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health experts reveal that the effectiveness of various medications can be significantly impacted by elevated temperatures and high humidity levels during transit to homes.



The United States Pharmacopeia recommends storing oral medications within a specific temperature range of 68 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit.



However, during hot summer months, delivery trucks' cargo areas can reach temperatures as high as 150 degrees Fahrenheit, well above the recommended range for safe drug handling.



An investigation by The Times revealed that several patients received medications suspected to have been affected by heat and humidity during transit, leading to significant health issues.



Health professionals are concerned about the vulnerability of certain medications to heat-related degradation. Liquid and aerosol medications, such as inhalers, are particularly at risk as high temperatures can cause evaporation of fluids or pressure fluctuations in aerosol canisters, rendering them ineffective. Even oral medications like contraceptive pills and digestive enzymes may lose efficacy when exposed to excessive heat.



To mitigate these risks, physicians stress the importance of collecting prescriptions directly from local pharmacies whenever possible. Patients are urged to proactively contact their mail-order service to inquire about shipping practices and request temperature-controlled packaging for their medications to ensure they remain within the safe temperature range during transit.



Proper storage in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight upon receipt is also crucial to maintain the integrity and effectiveness of the medications.



In case of any health changes possibly related to the use of compromised medications, consulting a physician without delay is vital. These precautions are essential to safeguard health and ensure that medications remain effective when needed.



