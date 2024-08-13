

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - QuickLogic Corporation (QUIK) revealed Loss for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled -$1.55 million, or -$0.11 per share. This compares with -$2.27 million, or -$0.17 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, QuickLogic Corporation reported adjusted earnings of -$0.75 million or -$0.05 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.00 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.4% to $4.13 million from $2.92 million last year.



QuickLogic Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



