Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 13, 2024) - Versamet Royalties Corporation (formerly, Sandbox Royalties Corp.) ("Versamet") has completed the second and final closing (the "Second Closing") related to the acquisition of a royalty portfolio from B2Gold Corp. ("B2Gold") which was previously announced on June 6, 2024. The Second Closing included the acquisition of a 2.0% NSR royalty over the Mocoa copper-molybdenum project in Colombia owned by Libero Copper & Gold Corporation and a 3.0% NSR royalty over the Golden Sidewalk gold project in Ontario, Canada owned by Prosper Gold Corp. The acquisition of the Kiaka, Toega, Primavera, Midas, and Del Norte royalty assets was completed concurrent with the signing of definitive agreements on June 5, 2024. Subsequent to the announcement of the portfolio acquisition on June 6, 2024, a right of first refusal related to the 2.0% net profit royalty over the Quebradona copper-gold-silver project in Colombia was exercised by the project operator, AngloGold Ashanti. Further, B2Gold has subscribed for 12,782,812 Versamet common shares at C$0.80/share for total cash proceeds of US$7.5 million. B2Gold now holds approximately 152.3 million common shares of Versamet, representing approximately 33% of the outstanding common shares.

In connection with the transaction, Versamet is also pleased to welcome Michael McDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development at B2Gold, to the board of directors of Versamet. Please visit our website here for more information on Michael's background.

Versamet currently has approximately 463.3 million common shares outstanding, approximately US$9 million in cash on hand, US$11.5 million drawn on its US$30 million revolving credit facility, and approximately US$16.4 million in principal outstanding on its convertible loan.

