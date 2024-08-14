

NORTHFIELD TOWNSHIP (dpa-AFX) - Allstate Corp. (ALL) agreed to sell the Employer Voluntary Benefits business to StanCorp Financial Group Inc. for $2.0 billion in cash.



Allstate noted that the sale is the initial step in a strategic move to maximize the growth potential of its three Allstate Health & Benefits businesses-Employer Voluntary Benefits, Individual, and Group Health-by merging them with companies that offer complementary capabilities.



Allstate stated that the sale is anticipated to generate a gain of approximately $600 million and increase deployable capital by $1.6 billion.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2025, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.



