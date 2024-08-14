

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - German consumer electronics retailer Ceconomy AG (MTAGF.PK, MTTRY.PK) reported Wednesday that its third-quarter adjusted EBIT loss was 51 million euros, an improvement of 9 million euros from the previous year.



Sales for the quarter grew 6.6 percent to 4.9 billion euros from last year's 4.5 billion euros.



In the third quarter, the online business of CECONOMY and MediaMarktSaturn grew in all regions and recorded an increase of 9.7 percent to sales of 1.0 billion euros from last year's 963 million euros.



Services & Solutions sales climbed 18.1 percent year-over-year to 348 million euros.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, Ceconomy continues to expect adjusted EBIT of 290 million euros to 310 million euros. The improvement in adjusted EBIT is expected to result primarily from the Western/Southern Europe segment.



Further, the company now expects a moderate increase in currency- and portfolio-adjusted total sales, compared to previously expected slight increase in currency- and portfolio-adjusted total sales.



The Western and Southern Europe and Eastern Europe segments in particular will contribute to sales growth.



