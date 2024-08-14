

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer and producer prices from the UK and revised GDP data from the euro area are due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK consumer and producer prices for July. Inflation is seen rising to 2.3 percent from 2.0 percent in June. Output price inflation is expected to ease to 1.2 percent from 1.4 percent a month ago.



In the meantime, Statistics Sweden is slated to release consumer price data. Inflation is forecast to edge up to 2.7 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for July. Consumer price inflation is forecast to rise to 2.3 percent, as initially estimated, from 2.2 percent in June.



At 3.30 am ET, Dutch flash GDP, household consumption and foreign trade figures are due.



At 4.30 am ET, UK house price data is due. House price inflation is expected to rise to 2.6 percent in June from 2.2 percent in May.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat releases euro area flash GDP data and industrial production figures. The statistical office is expected to confirm 0.3 percent sequential growth for the second quarter. In June, industrial production is expected to rebound 0.5 percent on month after a 0.6 percent drop posted in May.



