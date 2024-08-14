

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Danish brewer Carlsberg A/S (CABGY.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for the first-half of 2024 rose to 3.74 billion Danish Kroner from 3.50 billion Kroner in the prior year. Earnings per share were 27.6 Kroner compared to 25.5 Kroner in the previous year.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 28.6 Kroner compared to 29.3 Kroner in the prior year.



Revenue for the period was 38.77 billion Kroner up from 37.79 billion Kroner in the prior year.



The company reported an organic volume growth 1.4% and organic revenue growth of 3.9% in the period.



Looking ahead for fiscal year 2024, the company now expects organic operating profit growth to be in the range 4% to 6% compared to the prior estimation of 1% to 5%. The company said it raised its earnings expectations for 2024 due to continued solid business performance year to date and continued cost control that compensate for the bad weather in the second quarter in several markets and weak consumer sentiment in some Asian markets.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX