

MARTINSRIED (dpa-AFX) - Medigene AG (MDGEF.PK) posted a second quarter net loss of 4.08 million euros compared to a loss of 4.06 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 0.15 euros compared to a loss of 0.17 euros. Revenue declined to 1.46 million euros from 1.55 million euros.



First half period net loss was 6.7 million euros compared to a loss of 7.0 million euros, prior year. Revenues was 4.5 million euros, an increase of 46%.



The company maintained its guidance on expected revenues to be between 9.0 million euros and 11.0 million euros in 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX