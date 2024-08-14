

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Hamburger Hafen Und Logistik Ag (HHULF.PK), a logistics and transportation company, Wednesday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 58.9 million euros for the first half, higher than 50.4 million euros in the same period last year, primarily helped by growth in revenue. The company also improved its revenue outlook for the full year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization or EBITDA rose 2.9 percent to 143.1 million euros from 139 million euros in the previous year.



Profit after tax was 23.4 million euros or 0.18 euros per share, up from 18.2 million euros or 0.11 euros per share last year.



Profit after tax and minority interest increased 61.7 percent to 13.2 million euros from 8.2 million euros a year ago.



Revenue for the period grew 4.6 percent to 760.3 million euros from 727.1 million euros in the prior year.



For the full year, the company now expects a significant increase in revenue compared with the previous outlook of moderate growth. It continues to expect EBIT in a range of 85 million euros to 115 million euros for the year.



