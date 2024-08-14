

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK consumer price inflation increased for the first time in seven months in July, official data revealed Wednesday.



The consumer price index moved up 2.2 percent in July from a year ago, following June's 2.0 percent increase, the Office for National Statistics reported.



Inflation accelerated for the first time since last December. However, inflation was slightly slower than the expected 2.3 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices fell 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.1 percent rise in June.



Excluding energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, core inflation weakened more-than-expected to 3.3 percent from 3.5 percent in June. The rate was seen at 3.4 percent.



Services inflation slowed to 5.2 percent in July from 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, prices of goods dropped 0.6 percent.



Another report from the ONS showed that factory gate inflation softened unexpectedly to 0.8 percent in July from 1.0 percent in June. Prices were forecast to climb 1.2 percent.



Month-on-month, output prices remained flat compared to June's 0.7 percent decrease.



At the same time, input prices posted an annual growth of 0.4 percent after staying flat in June. On month, input prices slid 0.1 percent but slower than the 0.4 percent fall in June.



