Embr Labs, Recognized as Leading Menopause innovator by Femtech World, Launches on Amazon in the UK

BOSTON, Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Embr Labs , Inc, makers of Embr Wave®, the leading temperature wearable, today announced the availability of its award-winning product on Amazon in the United Kingdom. Now, consumers are able to buy the Embr Wave from the largest e-commerce retailer in the UK. The news follows last quarter's announcement that Embr Labs was honored for menopause innovation by Femtech World, the UK's leading platform for cutting edge femtech news and research.

Embr Labs' mission is to help women live better lives through personal temperature control that alleviates the most impactful symptoms of menopause. The Embr Wave and its cutting edge cooling technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. With the Embr Wave now available for purchase on Amazon UK , even more women have access to this life-improving, even life-changing, wearable technology than ever before.

"We receive ongoing and frequent requests from UK consumers to obtain the Embr Wave, so making the product available with Amazon was a natural step for the company", said Sam Shames, Co-Founder and COO of Embr Labs. Embr Wave is also available for purchase in the UK from Boots and No7 e-commerce sites, and QVC UK.

"We were delighted to be recognized by the UK's Femtech World as the category winner for Menopause Innovation as we enter the UK market", said Heather Ritchie, Chief Strategy Officer of Embr Labs. "The UK has been leading the global discussion around menopause, so to receive recognition from Femtech World in the UK was a true honor for the company." Companies were recognized across several areas - from fertility to pregnancy and cancer innovation.

In addition to opening up new geographical markets, Embr Labs recently announced the availability of its award-winning product via a monthly $20 subscription that is currently available in the US. Consumers in the US now have two options to buy: the Embr Wave can be purchased outright, or customers can subscribe to the Embrship, where the device is provided free of charge along with a comprehensive membership package that offers additional, ongoing benefits including a lifetime warranty and free upgrade options. Embr Labs has plans to bring its subscription option, known as the Embrship, to every market it serves.

About Embr Labs, Inc.

Embr Labs is the leading healthtech company addressing health conditions through temperature. The company's technology delivers a new category of natural solutions to manage hot flashes, sleep issues, stress, and thermal discomfort. The company was founded at MIT and is backed by Bose Ventures, DigiTx Partners, Safar Partners, Esplanade Ventures, and Ghost Tree Partners. Embr Labs has won numerous awards, including the AARP Innovation in Aging Award, Time Magazine's Best Inventions, the iF Design Award, and was named to CB Insights' Digital Health 150.

