Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) is removed

On March 16, 2023, QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) (the "Company")
was given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in
respect of the Company's financial position. 

On November 8, 2023, the observation status was updated after the Company
published a press release with information that the Company had entered into a
conditional agreement on a reverse takeover with Rosemonkey Ltd, and the
Exchange had decided that the Company had to undergo a renewed review process
of the Company's fulfillment of applicable admission requirements. 

Today, August 14, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information
that the Exchange, after the renewed review process, has assessed that the
Company meets the applicable listing requirements. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation
status of the shares in QuiaPEG Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) (QUIA, ISIN
code SE0020678159, order book ID 200627) shall be removed. 



For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
