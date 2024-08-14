

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The governor of Russia's border region of Belgorod declared a state of emergency on Wednesday as Ukraine's cross-border attacks entered its second week, spreading to more areas.



'The situation in the Belgorod region continues to be extremely difficult and tense,' Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said in a video message posted on Telegram.



Ukraine's military chief has claimed its troops have taken control of 74 towns and villages in the Kursk region, spread across 1,000 sq. km in the south-west.



Thousands of residents have been evacuated from Kursk and Belgorod since Ukrainian forces launched a surprise incursion into the Kursk region on August 6.



The Ukrainian forces have made major inroads into the Russian territory in what is considered as Kiev's biggest counter-attack since Russia invaded Ukraine two-and-a-half years ago.



Meanwhile, Ukraine's air force said it shot down 17 drones launched by Russia overnight.



In his remarks on the development on the Russia-Ukraine border, US President Joe Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin is now in a dilemma.



'I've spoken with my staff on a regular basis probably every four or five hours for the last six or eight days. And it's creating a real dilemma for Putin,' he told reporters after Air Force One arrival at Louis Armstrong International Airport in Kenner, Louisiana, Tuesday night.



Biden added that his administration is in 'constant contact with the Ukrainians'.



