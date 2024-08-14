

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Playtech plc confirmed it is in discussions with Flutter Entertainment plc regarding the potential sale of the Snaitech business, and has granted Flutter a period of exclusivity to complete due diligence and finalise the necessary transaction documentation. As per the recent media speculation, the deal could be valued about 2 billion pounds.



Playtech plc will make further announcements when appropriate. The Group noted that there can be no certainty that any transaction regarding the potential sale of the Snaitech business will ultimately be agreed.



