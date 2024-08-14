Entergy Corporation: Manage Your Usage and Stay Cool This Summer With Entergy's New Bill Toolkit

The website is a one-stop shop to help customers manage energy usage and save money

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 14, 2024 / Signs of summer are already here, and extreme heat persists in Texas. After experiencing record breaking heat indexes in 2023, Entergy Texas is providing tips on how to prepare your home for the high-heat and manage your bill this summer with our newly launched Bill Toolkit site. The site helps customers manage energy usage and save money through energy efficiency and bill assistance programs. Examples of products and services offered through our Entergy Solutions program, available at little to no cost, include AC tune-ups, LED bulbs, smart thermostats, duct sealing and insulation.

Additionally, this program offers home assessments that yield energy efficiency recommendations. A Home Performance with ENERGY STAR assessment reduces the up-front cost of installing energy efficiency upgrades.

Customers also can save money with these quick and easy energy efficiency tips:

Change air filters . Air filters on some air conditioning units require monthly cleaning or replacing.

Set your thermostat to the highest comfortable temperature. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage and bill will be.

Buy a programmable thermostat . A programmable thermostat can help manage costs, is controllable, and can help monitor usage.

Use fans to cool off . Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity to circulate the air. Make sure ceiling fans are rotating in the right direction - counter-clockwise during summer - to push cooler air down into the room. Be sure to turn all fans off in unused rooms.

Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in . Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.

Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and ductwork . Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air in and the hot air out.

Use the myAdvisor tool on myEntergy.com. The usage and cost tool can compare usage history by month, day and hour.

For customers needing help with their bill, Entergy Texas' Bill Toolkit provides an overview of payment options, such as level billing, pick-a-date assistance programs, such as The Power to Care program. Entergy Texas partners with third party agencies that provide utility bill assistance for seniors, disabled individuals and programs that are income-based. You also may be eligible to receive federal payment assistance through the Comprehensive Energy Assistance Program or CEAP.

For more information, visit BillToolkit.entergy.com for the tools and resources you need to understand your bill, reduce your usage or look for assistance programs and services available to you.

