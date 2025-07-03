Anzeige
Entergy Corporation: Beat the Heat Day Provides Relief From High Summer Temperatures

Entergy Mississippi commits more than $600k to bill assistance, provides free box fans and energy efficiency kits

JACKSON, MS / ACCESS Newswire / July 3, 2025 / By Entergy Mississippi

Just in time for the peak of summer activities, Entergy Mississippi is contributing $628,000 to help older adults and customers with disabilities with their bills. The bill assistance, which includes contributions from employees, customers and shareholders, is distributed through Entergy's The Power to Care program. The company announced the contributions during Beat the Heat Day events, where they gave away fans and energy efficiency kits to households in need.

During Beat the Heat Day, employee volunteers teamed up with community action agencies to provide the free resources to customers in Attala, Claiborne, Hinds and Sunflower counties. In some locations, customers also enjoyed a cooling station and received energy-saving tips for their home.

"High temperatures in our service area are notorious for causing higher utility bills, which leaves many of our customers struggling to make ends meet. It's why we're thankful for our community partners who help us get these important resources to homes in need," said Valarie Mabry, public affairs analyst at Entergy Mississippi.

Community action agencies that partnered with Entergy for Beat the Heat Day included Oprah Winfrey Boys and Girls Club (Attala), AJFC Community Action Agency (Claiborne), New Horizon Ministries (Hinds), and Boss Lady Workforce Development (Sunflower).

Combined with energy efficiency tips like setting your thermostat on the highest comfortable temperatures and using fans to cool off, the free energy efficiency kits can save households up to $300 annually. They include LED bulbs, an advanced power strip, faucet aerators and V-seal weatherstripping.

Entergy Mississippi customers can help their neighbors in need by donating to The Power to Care program through a one-time gift by bank draft, or adding a monthly gift to their bill through the myEntergy app.

All donations go directly to helping our customers make payments on their Entergy bill and are not used for fundraising or administrative purposes. Donations to Entergy's The Power to Care program are tax deductible to the fullest extent allowed by law. A summary of donations to The Power to Care program are included in the January bill for tax reporting purposes.

About Entergy Mississippi
Entergy Mississippi, LLC provides electricity to approximately 459,000 customers in 45 counties. Entergy Mississippi is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation. Entergy produces, transmits and distributes electricity to power life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing for growth and improved reliability and resilience of our energy system while working to keep energy rates affordable for our customers. We're also investing in cleaner energy generation like modern natural gas, nuclear and renewable energy. A nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship, we deliver more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to the communities we serve through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. Learn more at entergymississippi.com and connect with @EntergyMS on social media.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Entergy Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Entergy Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/entergy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Entergy Corporation



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/utilities/beat-the-heat-day-provides-relief-from-high-summer-temperatures-1045606

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
