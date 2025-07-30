NEW ORLEANS (dpa-AFX) - Entergy Corp (ETR) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $468 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $49 million, or $0.11 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Entergy Corp reported adjusted earnings of $468 million or $1.05 per share for the period.
Entergy Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $468 Mln. vs. $49 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.05 vs. $0.11 last year.
