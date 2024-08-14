

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The ODP Corp. (ODP) announced Wednesday that Anthony Scaglione, executive vice president and chief financial officer, is stepping down from his role to pursue another career opportunity. His last day will be September 13, 2024.



As the Company formulates its plans to fill the chief financial officer role and to ensure a smooth transition, Scaglione will continue to work closely with CEO Gerry Smith until his departure date.



Scaglione was named Executive Vice President and CFO in July 2020. He joined ODP from ABM Industries In., where he served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



Prior to joining ABM Industries, Scaglione held executive finance positions at CA Technologies.



