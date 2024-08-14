California Bars and Clubs Are Now Mandated to Offer Date Rape Drug Test Kits

Safety Strips is First to Achieve Mass-Scale Readiness in California

Safe Supply to Accelerate Production of Drink Spike to Meet the Demand Surge as California Businesses Comply with New Regulations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 14, 2024) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or "the Company") is thrilled to announce the commercial acceleration of its portfolio company Safety Strips Tech Corp ("Safety Strips") and their innovative Drink Spike test strips in response to recent U.S. legislation.

Starting this week, California bars and nightclubs are legally required to offer test kits for detecting date rape drugs. Safety Strips has a distinct edge as the first to achieve mass-scale readiness in California, ensuring these mandatory kits are readily available for businesses to comply with new regulations.

This historic legislation, Assembly Bill No. 1013, took effect on July 1, 2024, and will remain in place until January 1, 2027. The bill mandates that approximately 2400 establishments with a Type 48 license, which allows the sale of beer, wine, and distilled spirits, must display signage informing patrons that drug testing kits are available. California is the most visited state in the U.S. with an average of 275 million visitors each year.



Following a landmark expansion agreement with Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), one of the largest and most reputable distributors in the U.S, this monumental legislation positions Safety Strips as an industry leader in reliable, accurate, and safe drug detection technology. With a robust supply chain, advanced distribution network, and AI-powered technology, we're not only helping businesses comply with new legislation - Safety Strips is setting a new gold standard in accurate drug detection.

Geoff Benic, CEO of Safety Strips, emphasized the urgency of addressing the ongoing public health crisis: "We can no longer afford to ignore the devastating reality of toxic drugs and substances causing severe and irreversible harm to unsuspecting individuals. While changing consumer behavior is ambitious, Safety Strips has been at the forefront of developing proprietary toxicity testing solutions to create a safer, risk-reduced world."

Benic also commended the California government for its proactive stance: "We applaud California for taking this historic step in protecting both residents and tourists."

The new law requires businesses to display signs reading, "Don't get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details." Establishments must offer these drug testing devices either for sale or free of charge.

"We recognize the generational impact investment opportunity in the potential of Safety Strips becoming a new safety standard across the USA. Safe Supply is allocating significant resources behind Safety Strips to be able to meet market demand and investors can expect an innovative and aggressive customer acquisition strategy aimed at getting these products into the marketplace," said Bill Panagiotakopoulos, CEO of Safe Supply Streaming Corp.

New Legislation Presents Compelling Investment Opportunity

Investors are encouraged to recognize the potential of Safety Strips' Drink Spike tests as an emerging standard in safety protocols, particularly in California, a state known for setting nationwide public health trends. The alignment of regulatory backing, heightened consumer advocacy, and the sheer volume of events across the country presents a promising market opportunity. As additional states may adopt similar measures, the market is poised for substantial growth, offering a strong revenue stream for Safety Strips.

Alcohol plays a significant role in sexual assaults, with statistics showing that at least 50% of student sexual assaults and 90% of rapes committed by acquaintances involve alcohol.

Safety Strips accelerated production of Drink Spike test strips aims to meet the anticipated demand surge as California businesses comply with this crucial legislation.

Safety Strips Tech Corp. is an innovative leader in the development and distribution of test strips designed to detect toxic substances in various environments. Utilizing advanced AI-powered technology, Safety Strips provides reliable, easy-to-use testing solutions aimed at reducing harm and improving public health. The company is dedicated to expanding its product portfolio into wellness and health sectors, offering consumers a comprehensive approach to safety and well-being.

Safe Supply Streaming Corp. (CSE: SPLY) is a publicly traded company specializing in the acquisition, investment, and development of companies within the medical and wellness sectors. With a focus on innovative technology-driven solutions, Safe Supply aims to create sustainable value for its investors while addressing critical needs in the healthcare industry. As the company pivots towards a new strategic direction, it remains committed to delivering high-impact solutions and fostering growth through its diverse portfolio of cutting-edge companies.

This partnership with Greenlane is a significant step forward in our journey, reflecting our commitment to innovation and value creation. As we continue to evolve, we invite retail investors to join us in capitalizing on the immense opportunities ahead.

