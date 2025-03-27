Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Tony Clement to its board of directors, and as the chair of the Company's audit committee.

Tony Clement has had a distinguished career in politics, law, and business. He served in senior roles in Prime Minister Harper's Cabinet from 2006 to 2015 as a Health Minister, Industry Minister, and President of the Treasury Board, leading cost reductions and negotiating a crucial deal with Chrysler and GM to save the domestic auto sector. Tony was also a Member of Parliament from 2006 to 2019. Before federal politics, he served in the Ontario cabinets of Premiers Mike Harris and Ernie Eves in various leadership roles, including frontline Health Minister during the 2003 SARS outbreak. In business, he leads IT startups, serves on IT and healthcare boards, and provides strategic advice internationally, maintaining strong connections globally. As a trained lawyer, he offers insights from legal, geopolitical, and financial perspectives.

Tony Clement commented, "I'm honoured to join the Board of Directors and take on the role of Audit Committee Chair at Safe Supply during this transformative time for the Company. Throughout my career in public service and the private sector, I've seen firsthand the importance of innovation in addressing complex societal issues - and Safe Supply is leading the way with a bold and compassionate approach to harm reduction and healthcare technology. I believe the Company is uniquely positioned to make a meaningful impact in the lives of individuals and communities, and I'm eager to contribute my experience in health, governance, and strategic leadership to support its mission and long-term growth."

The Company also announces that Najla Guthrie and Dr. James Obaji have resigned from the board directors, and wishes them the best of luck in their future endeavors.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 16,500,000 stock options pursuant to its stock option plan (the "Plan") to its directors, officers and consultants, to purchase common shares in the capital of the company (the "Options"). The Options will be exercisable at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of five years. The Options vest in equal instalments on the 6, 12, 18, 24, 30 and 36 month anniversaries of the grants. The Options are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable Option agreements and the requirements of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "Exchange").

Private Placement

The Company also announces its intention to complete a non-brokered private placement of units, with the proceeds to be used for general and working capital purposes.

About Safe Supply Streaming

Safe Supply, a publicly traded company that is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, is focused on the acquisition, investment, and development of businesses within the medical, wellness, and technology sectors. The Company aims to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value by leveraging innovative, technology-driven solutions that address critical needs in healthcare and wellness. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. ("Safety Strips") specializes in the development and commercialization of harm reduction products, including test strips for detecting illicit substances in drugs and alcohol. With a mission to reduce harm and enhance safety in communities, Safety Strips has developed a range of products aimed at preventing drug-related fatalities and supporting wellness.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/246308

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.