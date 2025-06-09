Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug testing and harm reduction technologies, is proud to announce that Chief Executive Officer Geoff Benic will serve as Co-Chair of the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) Coalition Committee at the United States House of Representatives.

Mr. Benic will present Safe Supply's innovative fentanyl test strip technology, making the Company one of the only test strip providers represented at this high-level policy event focused on opioid overdose prevention and public health.

The MAHA Coalition Committee brings together lawmakers, private sector leaders, and advocacy organizations to develop scalable solutions to improve public health and address the synthetic opioid crisis. Mr. Benic's appointment as Co-Chair underscores Safe Supply's growing influence and leadership in the harm reduction ecosystem.

"It's an honour to represent Safe Supply and showcase our life-saving technology at the federal level," said Geoff Benic, CEO of Safe Supply. "We are committed to collaborating with policymakers and partners to ensure our fentanyl test strips become a cornerstone of harm reduction across North America."

This participation follows the Company's successful presence at the Bermuda Capital Event, where Safe Supply engaged with leading institutional investors and capital markets stakeholders. These appearances are part of a broader strategy to expand Safe Supply's footprint across both public health and capital markets.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded investment and development company focused on accelerating innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging markets. Through strategic acquisitions and capital partnerships, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of science- and data-backed businesses positioned for high-impact growth.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

