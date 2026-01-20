Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health, safety and rapid response technologies, today announced the sale of a NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") NIRLIGHT spectroscopy drug analysis device to Far North Resources Inc., representing the first transaction completed under Safe Supply's exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with NIRLAB, and reinforcing its commitment to supporting Indigenous-led initiatives focused on community health, safety, and evidence-based decision-making.

The transaction marks an important step in expanding access to advanced, non-destructive drug identification technology within Indigenous communities, while also highlighting the broader public-safety applications of rapid, high-confidence substance analysis.

"This transaction reflects our belief that effective health and safety begins with access to credible, real-time information," said Shane Diakunchak, Chief Executive Officer of Far North Resources Inc. "By integrating advanced analytical tools like the NIRLAB device into Indigenous-led initiatives, communities can respond faster, act with greater confidence, and maintain control over how safety solutions are implemented locally."

Supporting Indigenous Communities Through Technology-Enabled Health & Safety

Indigenous communities across Canada continue to face disproportionate risks related to the unpredictable and increasingly complex illicit drug supply. The deployment of the NIRLAB device through Far North Resources Inc. reflects a community-first approach, placing advanced analytical tools directly in the hands of organizations that are trusted, locally embedded, and best positioned to respond quickly to emerging risks.

The NIRLAB system enables rapid, non-contact analysis of drug samples, providing immediate insight into substance composition and relative purity without destroying the sample. This capability supports a wide range of community-level objectives, including:

Early risk identification when new or unusually potent substances emerge

Timely, informed decision-making for community safety initiatives

Improved situational awareness for frontline and support organizations

Education and prevention efforts grounded in real-time data rather than delayed laboratory results

By enabling faster understanding of what substances are present, and in what relative concentrations, the technology helps reduce uncertainty in environments where uncertainty can carry serious consequences.

"Safe Supply's mission has always been to support practical, scalable technologies that improve real-world safety outcomes," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "This sale underscores both the analytical credibility of the NIRLAB platform and the importance of working alongside Indigenous partners who are leading meaningful, community-driven responses."

Demonstrated Speed, Accuracy, and Analytical Reliability

The NIRLAB device has demonstrated a high degree of analytical reliability in operational settings. In validation use cases, samples previously characterized through conventional laboratory workflows were independently analyzed using the NIRLAB system.

The device successfully identified the same chemical composition and relative percentage profile reflected in the corresponding certificate of analysis as a regular process, delivering results in approximately six seconds.

Unlike traditional analytical processes, which can require days or weeks to return results, the NIRLAB system is capable of providing near-instant insight while maintaining analytical consistency. This combination of speed and accuracy is particularly relevant in time-sensitive contexts, where delayed information can materially affect outcomes.

Relevance to Public Safety and Investigative Environments

Beyond community-based health and safety, the rapid, non-destructive nature of near-infrared spectroscopy offers meaningful advantages in broader public-safety and investigative applications. Immediate analysis allows for:

Rapid screening and triage of unknown substances

Preservation of samples for follow-up or evidentiary use

Reduced handling and exposure risk

Greater operational efficiency when time and clarity are critical

"Speed and accuracy are not abstract concepts in safety-critical environments, they are decisive factors," said Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply. "Technologies that deliver reliable analytical insight in seconds, rather than weeks, can materially enhance decision-making and operational effectiveness across a wide range of public-safety contexts."

Building a Responsible, Scalable Technology Ecosystem

The sale further strengthens Safe Supply's collaboration with NIRLAB and Far North Resources Inc. as part of a broader effort to responsibly expand access to validated, field-deployable drug identification technologies. The Company believes that deploying such tools through trusted, community-based partners is essential to improving safety outcomes for Indigenous communities and the general population alike.

Abour Far North Resources Inc.

Far North Resources Inc. is an advisory firm focused on advancing sustainable development and socio-economic opportunity in First Nation and Northern communities. As part of the Far North Development Group, the firm brings over 30 years of experience working with Indigenous communities, governments, and private sector partners, providing strategic advisory services in areas including resource development, infrastructure and essential services, joint venture structuring, and community-focused negotiation, with all initiatives grounded in trust, cultural understanding, and long-term shared value.

About NIRLAB SA

NIRLAB SA is a Swiss spin-off from the Forensic Institute of the University of Lausanne that develops handheld near-infrared (NIR) spectroscopy solutions for on-site identification and quantification of substances. Its NIRLIGHT analyzer, paired with a cloud-based mobile and web app, brings high precision labs to the field and enables rapid decision making based on trustable data in drug checking and law-enforcement contexts internationally.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid-testing technologies-such as single-use presumptive fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.,

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

