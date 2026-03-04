Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health, safety, and rapid response technologies, today provided an update on its NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") pilot program, confirming that NIRLAB NIRLIGHT spectroscopy drug analysis devices are currently deployed with government stakeholders and are being actively tested in the field. The Company is also reporting the sale of two additional NIRLAB NIRLIGHT devices to a First Nations group, reflecting ongoing adoption across Indigenous communities.

The active field evaluation by government stakeholders represents a meaningful step in Safe Supply's strategy to pursue institutional adoption of the NIRLAB platform. These deployments follow a series of live demonstrations conducted with federal, provincial, municipal, and Indigenous government agencies, several of which have now progressed to in-field evaluation.

Government Field Pilot: From Demonstration to Active Evaluation

Over the past few months, Safe Supply has conducted a systematic program of government stakeholder engagement, including live demonstrations of the NIRLAB NIRLIGHT device with agencies operating across multiple jurisdictions and areas of public health and safety responsibility. This engagement has progressed beyond introductory discussions: a number of those agencies have now received devices and are conducting their own field-based evaluations.

The pilot program is structured around three core objectives:

To validate NIRLIGHT system performance across a range of operational environments representative of real-world government use cases

To generate field-level evidence that can support formal procurement evaluation and decision-making within participating agencies

To establish Safe Supply as a credible, reliable technology partner for Canadian government bodies engaged in frontline drug response and public safety

Continued Adoption: Two Additional Device Sales to First Nations Group

In addition to the pilot program update, Safe Supply reports the sale of two additional NIRLAB NIRLIGHT devices to a First Nations group in Canada. The transactions add to the Company's growing base of device deployments within Indigenous communities under its exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with NIRLAB, and reflect a consistent pattern of adoption among First Nations partners who have identified on-site drug analysis as a practical community safety tool.

For communities where geographic remoteness and access gaps make laboratory-based testing impractical, the NIRLIGHT system's field-ready design addresses a well-documented need. The device delivers near-instantaneous results without destroying the sample, supporting frontline workers in making better-informed decisions in real time. Key capabilities include:

Rapid, non-destructive NIR spectroscopy with results in seconds via iOS/Android mobile app

Identification and relative quantification of up to three substances per sample, including active compounds and common cutting agents

Portable, battery-powered design built for remote and field settings, with NIRWeb and NIRCloud data management support

Compatibility with existing health and safety workflows, including presumptive strip-based testing

"The advancement of our government pilot program into active field evaluation is a key operational milestone for Safe Supply," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "Getting devices into the hands of government stakeholders for real-world testing is how institutional adoption begins. It is a process that takes time and requires credibility at every step, and we are committed to earning that. The additional device sales to a First Nations group are a further indication that, at the community level, the case for this technology continues to be made by the results it delivers."

"After 34 years in federal policing, I've seen what happens when frontline teams don't have timely, reliable intelligence on what's actually in the drug supply," said Raf Souccar, RCMP Deputy Commissioner (Ret'd), Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply. "Tools like NIRLIGHT change that equation. What we're seeing now with community adoption first, followed by government field evaluation, is exactly how credible public safety technology gains traction in Canada. From my experience, we are moving in the right direction."

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the anticipated progression and outcomes of the government pilot program; potential procurement consideration by government agencies; continued adoption of NIRLAB devices within Indigenous communities; the complementary nature of the Company's product portfolio; and the Company's overall commercialization strategy. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including but not limited to: changes in government procurement priorities; regulatory developments; the ability to maintain distribution exclusivity; market adoption rates; general economic conditions; and the Company's ability to execute on its operational objectives.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected herein are reasonable, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286213

Source: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.