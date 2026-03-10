Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 10, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Safety Strips Tech Corp. ("Safety Strips"), has obtained a Unique Entity Identifier ("UEI") through the United States Government's System for Award Management (SAM.gov) and has received approved vendor status with the City of Boca Raton, Florida.

These two developments together represent a meaningful structural milestone in the Company's strategy to expand the reach of Safety Strips' health and safety technologies within the United States public sector.

Entering the U.S. Federal Procurement System

A Unique Entity Identifier issued through SAM.gov is a prerequisite for any organization seeking to conduct business with the United States federal government. Its issuance to Safety Strips formally positions the subsidiary to engage with federal agencies, state-level departments, municipalities, and public safety organizations across the country.

Registration in the federal vendor system establishes the legal and administrative standing required before any formal procurement engagement can be pursued. For a company whose products are designed to address a public health emergency at the community level, access to this system represents a significant structural development.

Approved Vendor: City of Boca Raton, Florida

In parallel, Safety Strips has been formally approved as a vendor by the City of Boca Raton, one of South Florida's most well-regarded municipalities, recognized for the strength of its public safety infrastructure and the proactive initiatives of the Boca Raton Police Department.

Vendor approval within a municipality known for its rigorous procurement standards provides the Company with its first established foothold in U.S. municipal procurement. This approval enables Safety Strips to be considered as a supplier of health and safety products within Boca Raton's procurement framework, an important step as the Company builds relationships within American public health and public safety systems.

A Platform for Broader U.S. Expansion

The fentanyl and opioid crisis continues to challenge public health systems across North America. Demand for accessible, low-barrier detection tools has grown among first responders, health and safety service providers, correctional facilities, and community organizations. Safety Strips' fentanyl detection technology was designed with exactly these settings in mind.

With federal vendor registration now in place, the Company intends to pursue procurement opportunities with federal departments, additional municipal governments, and public safety agencies across the United States. The Company views these developments as the early infrastructure of what it anticipates will be a broader national presence over time.

Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply, commented, "Achieving U.S. federal vendor registration and securing our first municipal approval in the United States marks a meaningful step in our effort to bring Safety Strips' technology to communities that need it most. These are deliberate, foundational steps, and ones we believe will open important doors as we continue building our presence in the U.S. public health and public safety landscape."

"After 34 years in federal policing, I have witnessed firsthand the devastating consequences that flow from gaps in public safety infrastructure. Gaining entry into the U.S. federal vendor registry and earning the trust of a municipality like Boca Raton signals something important: that credible, evidence-informed health and safety technology is being recognized at the institutional level. This is precisely the kind of meaningful progress that saves lives," commented Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply.

About Safety Strips Tech Corp.

Safety Strips Tech Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd., develops and commercializes innovative health and safety tools, including proprietary fentanyl detection kits and drink spike test kits, providing individuals and communities with critical protections in a discreet, affordable format.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

