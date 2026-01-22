Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health, safety and rapid response technologies, today provided a comprehensive corporate update as the Company enters a new phase of growth marked by commercial execution, government engagement, and strategic brand evolution.

Over the past several months, Safe Supply has methodically transitioned from portfolio assembly toward initial operational activities, including pilot deployments and stakeholder engagement, laying the groundwork for scalable, multi-channel commercialization.

Strategic Brand Evolution: Planned Name and Ticker Symbol Change

As its platform continues to mature, Safe Supply is advancing plans to complete a corporate name change and corresponding ticker symbol change, subject to regulatory and exchange approvals. This initiative reflects the Company's evolution into a multi-vertical medical technology platform spanning health, safety, and wellness, and is intended to better align its public identity with the scope, ambition, and long-term direction of the business.

Management views the proposed rebrand as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to align its public identity with the scope of its activities and strategic focus as the business continues to evolve.

NIRLAB: From Strategic Partnership to Commercial Proof

The Company recently completed the sale of a NIRLAB SA ("NIRLAB") drug analysis device to Far North Resources Inc., marking the first completed transaction under Safe Supply's exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with NIRLAB.

"The completion of our first NIRLAB device sale marks an important operational milestone for Safe Supply," said Geoff Benic, Chief Executive Officer of Safe Supply. "This transaction represents the initial execution under our exclusive Canadian distribution agreement with NIRLAB. Alongside ongoing discussions with stakeholders and recent engagement with government agencies, we remain focused on disciplined execution as we advance our strategy across health, safety, and wellness."

Demonstration of Technology to Stakeholders

As part of its broader market-development strategy, Safe Supply recently conducted meetings in Ottawa with federal, provincial, municipal, and indigenous agencies, including live demonstrations of the NIRLAB device.

These discussions focused on the role advanced analytical technologies can play in public safety, rapid response strategies, and evidence-based policy responses. Management believes direct engagement with federal, provincial, municipal, and indigenous stakeholders is a critical step in positioning Safe Supply's technologies within national frameworks for health and safety innovation.

Scaling Access: Safety Strips Across Government and Consumer Markets

Through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., the Company is preparing for the commercialization of its proprietary rapid testing products, including fentanyl and drink-spiking detection strips.

The Company intends to commercialize these products in both the United States and Canada, subject to applicable regulatory requirements and market readiness, utilizing a distribution strategy that is expected to include government procurement channels, institutional partners, and direct-to-consumer (D2C) platforms. Management continues to assess appropriate timing, distribution pathways, and operational readiness in advance of a formal launch.

Health & Wellness Innovation: Differentiation Through GLP-1 Technology

As previously mentioned, we also continue to advance our GLP-1-related health and wellness initiatives, reinforcing its commitment to technology-driven differentiation in a rapidly evolving sector. Rather than pursuing commoditized approaches, the Company is focused on delivery innovation, accessibility, and platform integration, positioning health and wellness as a complementary pillar alongside safety and rapid response technologies.

More broadly, Safe Supply remains active in evaluating technically advanced systems across health, wellness, and lifestyle applications, with a disciplined focus on solutions that demonstrate:

strong scientific and technical foundations

defensible intellectual property or exclusivity

scalable commercialization potential

Capital Strength and Execution Readiness

The Company recently completed an upsized financing, strengthening its balance sheet and enhancing its ability to execute on near-term commercialization, government engagement, and portfolio expansion initiatives.

Management believes the Company is now well-capitalized and strategically positioned to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining flexibility in capital allocation.

"Safe Supply is positioning itself at the intersection of innovation, public safety, and wellness. These are areas of increasing importance for governments, institutions, and communities alike." said Raf Souccar, Chairman of the Board of Safe Supply. "The developments outlined today reflect the Company's emphasis on disciplined capital management, governance oversight, and careful evaluation of technology opportunities as it advances its strategy."

Looking Ahead

With multiple technologies at varying stages of development and evaluation, the Company continues to focus on operational execution, stakeholder engagement, and assessment of potential next steps across its portfolio.

The Company remains committed to building a portfolio of technologies that improve safety, expand access to health and safety solutions, and deliver long-term value for shareholders.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) is a publicly traded company building and backing innovations in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through acquisitions, partnerships, and growth capital, the Company assembles a diversified portfolio that leverages data, science, and digital platforms to improve access and outcomes at scale. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.,

"Geoff Benic"

Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company's planned corporate name and ticker symbol change; anticipated commercialization and future sales of NIRLAB devices; ongoing and prospective government engagement; expansion of distribution channels; continued development and differentiation of health, safety, and wellness technologies, including GLP-1 initiatives; evaluation and potential acquisition or integration of additional technologies; use of proceeds from recent financings; and the Company's overall growth strategy and business outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: regulatory approvals and timelines; market adoption of the Company's products and technologies; the ability to successfully negotiate and close additional commercial agreements; changes in government policy or procurement processes; competitive pressures; operational execution risks; general economic, market, and industry conditions; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available on SEDAR+.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date hereof, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281151

Source: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.