Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in health, safety and rapid response technologies, is pleased to announce that it will be attending meetings with the Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board (GPTLHB) in South Dakota, on December 18, 2025.

The Great Plains Tribal Leaders' Health Board is a tribally governed public health organization that represents federally recognized Tribal Nations across the Great Plains region and serves as a coordinating body for public health policy support, advocacy, and program development in partnership with Tribal governments.

The meetings are occurring during a period of heightened public-sector focus on the public health and safety risks associated with illicit synthetic substances. On December 15, 2025, the White House published a fact sheet outlining federal actions related to fentanyl, describing the substance as a material public health and national security concern.1

Safe Supply's participation reflects the Company's continued commitment to engaging with Indigenous health organizations and exploring collaborative opportunities to provide solutions, for community-focused safety and wellness initiatives to deal with illicit substances.

Safe Supply also participated in the United Tribes Technical College (UTTC) Summit in September 2025, where it engaged in educational discussions with community members and Tribal leadership. The upcoming meetings with GPTLHB represent a continuation of the Company's approach to engaging with Indigenous health stakeholders through dialogue and consultation.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly-traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products which are designed to enhance health outcomes and enhance public safety and wellness.

1 The White House. (2025, December). Fact sheet: President Donald J. Trump designates fentanyl as a weapon of mass destruction. https://www.whitehouse.gov/fact-sheets/2025/12/fact-sheet-president-donald-j-trump-designates-fentanyl-as-a-weapon-of-mass-destruction/

