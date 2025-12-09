Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 9, 2025) - Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (OTCQB: SSPLF) (FSE: QM4) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company"), a pioneer in the health, safety and rapid response technologies, is pleased to announce that due to significant interest, it has upsized its proposed private placement of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit to up to $1,000,000 in aggregate gross proceeds (the "Offering"). All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those set out in the Company's press release of November 24, 2025.

The Offering is expected to close the week of December 8, 2025. Closing of the Offering is subject to the Company obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada.

The securities referenced herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.

About Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd. (CSE: SPLY) (FSE: QM4) (OTCQB: SSPLF) is a publicly-traded company focused on advancing innovation in healthcare, wellness, and emerging technologies. Through strategic acquisitions, partnerships, and capital investments, Safe Supply is building a diversified portfolio of companies that leverage data, science, and digital platforms to improve outcomes, drive accessibility, and scale impact. Operating at the intersection of public health and technology, Safe Supply supports evidence-informed solutions to urgent societal needs. Its wholly-owned subsidiaries, including Safety Strips Tech Corp. and Drug Lab 118 Ltd., develop proprietary rapid testing technologies such as fentanyl and drink-spiking detection products which are designed to enhance health outcomes and enhance public safety and wellness.

For more information, please visit www.safesupply.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.

"Geoff Benic"



Geoff Benic, CEO

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved its contents.

Cautionary Note and Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, projections, and assumptions made by the Company in light of its experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors the Company believes are appropriate in the circumstances.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to the completion, terms, and use of proceeds of the proposed private placement offering; the potential payment of finder's fees in connection with the offering; and the Company's ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals.

Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to the completion and terms of the offering, including the ability to raise sufficient proceeds and the payment of finder's fees; and general economic, market, and industry conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release.

Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/277445

SOURCE: Safe Supply Streaming Co Ltd.